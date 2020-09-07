The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Reunite for an Adorable Puppy Playdate

It's a Vampire Diaries reunion!

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7 to share a photo of herself hanging out with Paul Wesley, his wife Ines de Ramon and their dogs.

"Hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks," the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "#PuppyPlayDate."

She then jokingly described the photo as "a Dobrev and Do(g)brev Wesley sandwich." Naturally, her followers appreciated the pun.

In addition, Dobrev posted photos of the pups running around outside and playing together. She even shared a sweet snapshot of the Stefan Salvatore star cuddling with his four-legged friend.

"When they're full grown but still think they're lap dogs," the Elena Gilbert celeb captioned the image. "I'm talking about @PaulWesley."

This wasn't the first time the co-stars had reunited since The CW show ended in 2017. In fact, they've hung out on numerous occasions over the years, including at award shows and in the Big Apple.