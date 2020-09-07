Chadwick BosemanSophie Turner & Joe JonasEthan Is SupremeRoyalsPhotosVideos

See Kanye West and His Kids "Walk on Water" at Sunday Service in Georgia

Kanye West made a major comeback with his Sunday Service in Georgia! The rapper and his kids "walked on water" during the intimate event. See images below.

Sunday Service is back in session!

Kanye West made a major comeback with his weekly event on Sept. 6. The 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful held his Sunday Service in Fayetteville, Ga. with guests that included his wife, Kim Kardashian, their kids, pastor Joel Osteen and many others.

Unlike previous Sunday Services, Kanye took this one to the next level by bringing a famous Bible story to life—quite literally. The Jesus Is King rapper told the story of Jesus walking on water with Peter, and shortly after, he himself was traipsing along the Pinewood Forest lake with Osteen and his choir.

Plus, Kanye's 7-year-old daughter, North West, and 4-year-old son, Saint West, joined in on the fun and participated in the "walking on water" portion of the service.

Throughout the event, the rapper and his choir performed gospel-inspired music, which included Kanye's 2016 track "Ultralight Beam" off his The Life of Pablo album.

While it's unclear if Kanye plans to hold a Sunday Services every weekend, it's safe to say he came back with a bang. In the meantime, scroll through our gallery below to see how his Sept. 6 event went down.

YEEZY
Praise Be

A Sunday Service to remember. Kanye walks on water with his choir and two kids, North West and Saint West.

YEEZY
Jesus Walks

Kanye takes this Sunday Service to the next level by bringing a famous Bible story to life.

YEEZY
Heavenly Bodies

The service draws in notable guests such as Kim Kardashian2Chainz, La La Anthony, Monica Denise and others.

YEEZY
Walking on Water

Kanye and his choir perform gospel-inspired songs, which include the star's hit track "Ultralight Beam."

YEEZY
Views on Views

The rapper brings people together in Georgia on Sept. 6. Joel Osteen shares an uplifting sermon during the event.

YEEZY
Sight to See

The presidential hopeful holds his Sunday Service at Pinewood Forest, a lake in Fayetteville, Ga.

