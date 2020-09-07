Listen to Justin Bieber Gush Over BTS' First English Song "Dynamite"

Like the rest of us, Justin Bieber is a BTS fan.
The 26-year-old star gushed over the K-Pop group in an exclusive voiceover for E! News. The "Intentions" singer explained just how much of a big deal the band's "Dynamite" song is.
For one, he said the group's latest single marks the first time they've released an English-language track.
As Bieber also noted, BTS' music video has the "most views in a single day in YouTube history" and that it's also the "most commented video on the platform." Moreover, "'Dynamite' debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100," Bieber added, "making BTS the first all-South Korean group to top the chart."
"If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry," Bieber continued. "From ringing in the New Year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed at this year's virtual VMAs."
As Bieber mentioned, BTS stole the show during the 2020 MTV VMAs with their knock-out performance of "Dynamite." Despite having to do things virtually, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the K-Pop group made sure it was a show to remember.
For the special occasion, the boy band looked dapper in business attire, as they each donned suits and ties with some of the guys wearing wide-leg pants. Plus, they put their killer dance moves on full display.
BTS earned two awards at the star-studded ceremony. They took home trophies for Best Group and Best K-Pop.
Ahead of their big night, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook spoke to Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner. They explained their reasoning for making "Dynamite" in English, saying, "the vibe of the song really shined through when sung in English."
When it came to their impressive music video and their dance moves, J-Hope shared, "I think we practiced for about two to three weeks, but it took us about two days to get the choreography down."
Music and choreography aside, the way Jungkook described their success will make you swoon over them even more.
"First of all, we receive a lot of energy from other people, and we believe we exist to give back as much hope and happiness as we have received," he said. "I think we find happiness in making others happy with what we do best, which is singing and dancing."
Listen to Bieber's video above for all the deets about BTS' history-making track.