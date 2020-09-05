See Francesca Farago and Jef Holm Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss

Francesca Farago and Jef Holm are not ones to shy from a little bit of PDA.
The Too Hot to Handle star gave the former Bachelorette contestant a kiss on the cheek as the pair waited for a car at Los Angeles International airport on Friday. Francesca was dressed in grey bike shorts and a vintage pullover, while Jef sported a red flannel and jeans.
Per Francesca's Instagram, the couple spent the night in Las Vegas, where she posed in FashionNova lingerie on her hotel balcony.
And it seems that Jef is already playing the supportive partner since he was spotted in a reflection in her sultry picture. Too Tired to Be Crazy podcast host Violet Benson commented, "Lmao the person in the background taking the picture.... [laughing emoji] what... a... supportive..... man."
Jef recently told E! News that he and Francesca started dating after a mutual friend introduced them to each other a few weeks ago.
"She's a lot of fun to be around," he shared. "We've been hanging out and getting to know each other. She's a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her."
However, it's still early days and Jef said he's just seeing how things go for now. He explained, "People are quick to put a title on things but we're just in the beginning stages and are taking things slow."
A week before Jef confirmed their blossoming romance Francesca was spotted with fellow Netflix star Damian Powers. She and the Love Is Blind star were seen arm in arm while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.
The sighting raised eyebrows since Damian's girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, was posting on Instagram from her house.
But, as Damian later explained it, their social outing was purely business. "Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," Damian said in a statement to E! News. "Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo."
Since clarifying the situation, it appears all is as it should be, with each couple reunited.