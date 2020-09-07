Shop Your Favorite Influencers' Digital Closets on Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're anything like us, you're always checking clothing tags trying to figure out if what you're about to buy is made of cotton. The comfortable and, most importantly, breathable fabric is one you can never go wrong with, and some of your favorite Revolve brand ambassadors agree. Rachel Lindsay, Amanda Stanton, Kristina Schulman, Allegra Shaw and Raissa Gerona have picked out their most-loved 100% cotton pieces on Revolve for their digital closets that you can shop in collaboration with Cotton Inc.
Below, a pick from each influencer's closet that you'll love just as much as they do.
Free People X FP Movement Under The Stars Set
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay loves this gray sweat set. Its adorable cropped top has an open back. Shop the rest of her digital closet here.
Spell & The Gypsy Collective Daisy Chain Tie Top and Maxi Skirt
Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton is a fan of this boho set with a tie top and maxi skirt. It's made of a beautiful eyelet fabric. Shop everything in her digital closet here.
n:philanthropy Reeves Sweatshirt
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise's Kristina Schulman has her eyes on this adorable yellow sweater with a fitted band at the bottom and distressed details. See the rest of her closet here.
360CASHMERE Lisette Cardigan
We love the sage hue of this cardigan in YouTuber Allegra Shaw's closet. It's perfect for fall. Check out everything else in her closet here.
27 Miles Malibu Yuri Sweater
The chief brand officer at Revolve, Raissa Gerona, adores this sweater with ruffle cuffs in a mint hue. Shop her digital cotton closet here.
Up next, the best jaw-dropping deals at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!