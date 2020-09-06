Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills and Perricone MD!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, you can get 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation and 50% off the entire line of Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+! Check out our faves below!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
This foundation might be the makeup game-changer you've been looking for. It's long-wearing, lightweight, breathable and moisturizing, yet it imparts enough coverage to mask imperfections, uneven texture and discoloration. The result? Natural-looking radiant skin that's hydrated and free of fine lines and wrinkles.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face
This might just be magic in a bottle. With this unique formula, you can address lines, wrinkles, uneven texture, discoloration, redness, uneven tone, loss of elasticity, sagging, dullness... pretty much whatever your issue is, this multi-tasking serum will make it better, and claims to do so in just seven days.
