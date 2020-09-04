Anna Faris Is Leaving Mom Ahead of Season 8

One of the moms is leaving Mom.
After seven years on the CBS sitcom, Anna Faris is saying goodbye to the series in order to pursue other opportunities. She confirmed the news in a statement, obtained by E! News.
"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said. "I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."
Faris played Christy—a recovering addict and young mom who attended AA meetings with her mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), also a recovering addict. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner star in the comedy as well.
Christy reportedly won't be recast. Instead, her exit will be written into the show and has reportedly been a part of the plan for season eight for quite some time.
In a joint statement, Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre productions commented on Faris' exit.
"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," they said. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."
Faris currently hosts the popular podcast Unqualified and starred in the 2018 Overboard remake.
Mom does not yet have a premiere date for season eight.