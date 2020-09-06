Why RHOP's Wendy Osefo Won't Accept Karen Huger's Dinner Invitation

Not meant to be friends?

We're only five episodes into season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen Huger has already made it very clear she's not a fan of new Housewife Wendy Osefo. On last week's episode, Karen said "I don't know you" straight to Wendy's face, despite spending time on the same charity board with Wendy.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Wendy is revealing what she really thinks of Karen's icy behavior towards her.

"It's really interesting because we don't know each other, right? It's one of those things that you know of each other because you are around each other in the same circles," the political commentator says. "But I find it really interesting that it has almost been like going out of her way to say she doesn't know me because I think it's more so a persona that she's putting on for the show."