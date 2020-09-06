Why RHOP's Wendy Osefo Won't Accept Karen Huger's Dinner Invitation

Not meant to be friends?
We're only five episodes into season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen Huger has already made it very clear she's not a fan of new Housewife Wendy Osefo. On last week's episode, Karen said "I don't know you" straight to Wendy's face, despite spending time on the same charity board with Wendy.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Wendy is revealing what she really thinks of Karen's icy behavior towards her.
"It's really interesting because we don't know each other, right? It's one of those things that you know of each other because you are around each other in the same circles," the political commentator says. "But I find it really interesting that it has almost been like going out of her way to say she doesn't know me because I think it's more so a persona that she's putting on for the show."
Wendy adds, "Because outside the show, she has sent me several messages saying that she wants to hang out with me or do dinner with me, but I have declined those because I don't want to be someone that does one thing for the audience and then does another in real life. I like consistency and it appears that's not something that she likes, but rather she likes putting up a front. And so I guess that's just what is her schtick this season is, 'I'm going to be mean to the new girl.' So she can have that."
On the season premiere of RHOP, Karen told the cameras, "Wendy and I, we've been at events together, we sat on a board together and I'm not impressed."
In addition to getting the cold shoulder from Karen, Wendy has also butted heads with Ashley Darby (and don't forget that incident with T'Challa the bird!). Despite the drama, the newest Potomac Housewife says joining the show has been a positive personal growth experience.
"It has been a very interesting journey to say the least," she reveals. "It has been a learning curve, with anything you do outside of the normal realm of your everyday life, I'm definitely on a learning curve. And I've just learned so much about myself during the process. I didn't think I would go into a Housewives franchise and one of the aha moments I'd have was learning about myself, I didn't think that that's what would come out of it, but it's definitely one of the things I have taken away from the experience."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOP on Peacock starting Sept. 20!
