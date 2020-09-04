YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead at 26

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died at the age of 26.

The social media personality's passing was announced via his official Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 4—just weeks before his 27th birthday. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the statement read. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

After the news was shared, several fans and fellow content creators paid tribute to Cadena on social media. "This breaks my heart," radio DJ and vlogger Andi Manzano Reyes wrote in the comments section. "You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Llyod."

Added host Eric Tai, "This is [crying emoji] darn you 2020!!!!"