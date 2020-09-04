See Hailey and Justin Bieber's Surprise Cameos in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" Music Video

DJ Khaled just dropped another one.

About a month and a half after he released his hit song "Popstar" featuring Drake, the 44-year-old producer debuted a corresponding music video on Sept. 4. The eight-minute clip featured a few celebrity cameos.

The video starts off with DJ Khaled trying to get a hold of Drake so they could finally make the music video. But after getting bombarded with calls, the 33-year-old rapper gets annoyed and decides to call one of his famous friends to do it instead.

That's where Justin Bieber comes in. The video cuts to the 26-year-old singer waking up after what appears to be a wild night. Fans then see the Biebs live the stereotypical popstar life while lip-synching Drake's lyrics. From attending a party and working on his wardrobe to showing off expensive cars and eating gourmet meals, the artist does it all. His manager, Scooter Braun, even makes an appearance.