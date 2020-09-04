Emma RobertsChadwick Boseman2020 MTV VMABTSRoyalsPhotosVideos

Armie Hammer Enjoys a Day Out With Rumer Willis Nearly 3 Months After His Divorce

Photographers recently spotted Armie Hammer with his arm wrapped around Rumer Willis' waist, but a source tells E! News he "isn't looking for a relationship."

Armie Hammer, Rumer WillisAFF-USA/Shutterstock; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign

Armie Hammer is single and most certainly mingling... or is he?

Almost three months after announcing his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, the actor enjoyed some alone time with Rumer Willis. In photos taken Wednesday, Sept. 2 and obtained by Page Six, the pair is seen out on a walk in Los Angeles. 

In one snapshot that has fans speculating if Armie and Rumer could in fact be dating, the Call Me By Your Name star's arm is wrapped around the actress' waist. Another image shows the celebs smiling at each other behind their color coordinated face masks. 

So is there any truth to Armie moving on from Elizabeth with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's eldest daughter? According to one source, the 34-year-old father of two is not playing the field. 

"He isn't dating or in a relationship with anyone," explains the insider. "He and his ex were together since his early 20's so he isn't looking for a relationship now."

Armie and Rumer have yet to comment publicly on their cozy outing. 

And as the actor gets reacquainted with single life, he remains on great terms with his former wife of more than 10 years. In fact, Elizabeth took to Instagram on Aug. 28 to wish her ex a very happy birthday

"Happy 34th birthday," she captioned a family photo with 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford from a past celebration. "You are loved."

Meanwhile, a separate source told E! News at the time of their split, "They are great co-parents and get along well. There are still fond feelings between the two of them, and they're communicating happily with each other."

