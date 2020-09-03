UGG's First Ready-To-Wear Collection Has Dropped Just in Time for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love UGG's shoes, you'll surely love the cozy comfort of UGG's first ever clothing line for autumn/winter 2020. The line's West Coast-inspired pieces are as soft as UGG boots with fabrics like faux-fur, brushed fleece, cashmere and sheepskin. The collection includes outerwear, loungewear and even a silk dress.
Below, the highlights from UGG's new ready-to-wear collection, plus their latest style of classic boots out now.
Marlene Sherpa Jacket
How cozy is this stand-collar jacket available in four colors? It's made with blocked sherpa and faux fur.
Franca Travel Cardigan
You'll get so much wear out of this soft cardigan with a hood. Shop it in five colors.
Nori Oversized Coat - Faux Fur
This coat with a hood is made of leopard-print faux fur and is lined with sherpa. Its pockets are also lined with a soft fleece that will keep your hands warm.
Annona Sherpa Travel Cardigan
This fluffy sherpa cardigan has a single button and oversize shawl collar. Shop it in four colors.
Safiya Jogger
Have you ever seen a softer looking pair of joggers? They have a relaxed fit and ribbed cuffs.
Esme Long Shearling Coat
This luxurious take on the teddy bear jacket has a full length and is made of longhair Toscana shearling. It's lined with a soft satin and has leather buttons.
Abbi Half Moon Sleeve Hoodie
We love the shape of this brushed fleece hoodie. It has a drawcord hem so you can adjust the fit.
Noreen Short
These super soft shorts have a relaxed fit. Shop them in five colors.
Ericka Relaxed Jogger
We love the cheerful hot pink hue of these brushed fleece joggers, and you can shop them in a whole bunch of other shades too.
Brook Balloon Sleeve Crewneck
Check out the chic balloon sleeves on this fleece-lined sweater. You can buy it in seven different colors.
Nadine Short Shearling Jacket
We love the asymmetrical style of this Toscana shearling jacket. Its zipper has a cool leather trim.
Theda Slip Dress
Slip into this 100% silk dress with a blush leopard print.
Lianna Short Shearling Coat
This hip-length coat is made of longhair Toscana shearling and is lined with satin. Its leather buttons and trim on the pockets add some edge.
Classic Ultra Mini
Enter: UGG's new style of classic boots. These ultra minis come in five shades including this eye-catching hot pink.
