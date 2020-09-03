Camila Mendes Kisses Boyfriend Grayson Vaughan Goodbye as Riverdale Resumes Filming

Ladies and gentlemen, she posted him on the grid!
Camila Mendes took her relationship with Grayson Vaughan to the next level on Thursday afternoon when she shared a photo of her new man on her Instagram. The Riverdale actress shared a candid pic of her kissing her new boo before being whisked away on a plane to resume filming on her popular series Riverdale.
The actress captioned the adorable photo, "That long distance kind of love." While this is their first official post together, Camila and her boyfriend have been spotted out and about running errands together during quarantine. Now, with filming set to resume in Toronto, the two will be making their love work from afar.
Grayson may not be an actor himself, but he is very much into the arts. He's a professional photographer whose most recent shots even include pics of Camila's Riverdale co-star and friend KJ Apa.
Camila was most recently linked to her other Riverdale co-star Charles Melton. The two called it quits in October of last year in order to focus more on themselves and their work.
"They both have movie projects separately and it's been a lot on both their plates," the source told E! News at the time. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."
Camila isn't the only Riverdale star with a new relationship status. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse revealed they ended their four-year romance earlier this year.
"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he shared in a rare statement on Instagram. "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."