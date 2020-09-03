Jameela Jamil Reacts to ''Ridiculous'' Claims About Her Friendship With Meghan Markle

Insert Mariah Carey meme: "I don't know her."

Jameela Jamil is hitting back against the British tabloids, this time over reports that alleged she and her boyfriend, musician James Blake, are self-quarantining with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their new home in Montecito, Calif.

"Went to a hotel in SB for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend," The Good Place star tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 3, "and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense... (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move.)"

Mocking their supposed status as "best friends now living together during lockdown," Jameela continued in a separate Instagram post, "I've met this woman once ever."

Jameela then claimed she and her family have been harassed by the press over her public support of the Duchess of Sussex.