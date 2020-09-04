23 Facts About The Price Is Right That Will Leave You Jumping For Joy

"Come on down, you're the next contestant on The Price Is Right!"

If you were a child of the '80s or '90s, you likely dreamed of hearing those words in person as you placed your bid right along with the overexcited participants in Contestants' Row. Because in a time before DVR—when the idea of watching television on the Internet seemed like some futuristic flying car s--t—tuning in live to the CBS stalwart that saw participants play what are essentially carnival games in the hopes of walking away with a pool table and, ideally, a new car! was the highlight of many a snow day or lazy summer morning.

Just ask future Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who lost his mind over the prospect of meeting then-host, the legendary Bob Barker, during a 2000 appearance. A freshly minted L.A. transplant eager to try his hand at acting, the Idaho native screamed, "You're the man, Bob! You're my idol," before successfully placing the closest bid (without going over) on a flattop desk.