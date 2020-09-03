Niecy Nash's Phone Call to Sherri Shepherd Turns NSFW in Celeb Game Face Sneak Peek

A hilarious phone call.

An all-new Celebrity Game Face is coming to E! tonight at 10 p.m., and this week's teams of celebrity pairs—Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Rob Schneider and wife Patricia Schneider and Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran—are sure to deliver some serious laughs while competing to win money for the charity of their choice and a special trophy courtesy of host and executive producer Kevin Hart.

You don't have to take our word for it, though! In the above video, you can watch a sneak peek of the special event series' brand new episode in which Niecy and Wendy are tasked with calling up a friend or family member to get them to say words selected by the other teams.

As part of the game dubbed "Hit 'Em Up," the pair decides to ring none other than Sherri Shepherd.

But right off the bat, Niecy and Wendy realize that Sherri might not have been the best person to call.