Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Are Recovering From "Relentless" Coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and his family are in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The actor, better known as "The Rock," revealed on Instagram that he, wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, recently tested positive for the novel virus. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've had to endure as family, and for me personally, as well," he started. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times."

He continued, "The reason I feel this is different is my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones... so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good."

The actor stated that he and his family are indeed recovering and are "no longer contagious."