Why Lili Reinhart Says Returning to Film Riverdale "Feels F--ked"

Lili Reinhart is speaking her mind.

The Riverdale actress opened up about her career, mental health and year of self-reflection in a refreshingly honest interview with Nylon. She also kept it real when discussing her return to the CW set in Vancouver.

Once in Canada to film Riverdale, as the publication pointed out, Lili will have to quarantine for two weeks and stay there until production has wrapped.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she expressed. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked."

According to Lili, she will need to finish filming the last three episodes of the fourth season and will continue to work throughout the taping of the fifth season, which will start a seven-year time jump.