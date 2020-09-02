Chris D'Elia "Emphatically" Denies New Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Chris D'Elia is denying new accusations of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, CNN reported that three women alleged the comedian had "exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent."

One of the women, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled how the 40-year-old allegedly appeared naked at his hotel room door after asking her, a hotel manager, for assistance. "When I knocked on the door, he opened the door and he was completely naked," she claimed. "I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up just so he could expose himself to me."

At the time, the comedian was staying at the hotel because he had a tour stop at the Cleveland Masonic Theater, which CNN confirmed on the theater's website. Additionally, the news site confirmed the woman's story with two coworkers she had talked about the alleged incident with.

However, her place of work denied having record of the alleged encounter, which she claimed she filed as part of her nightly report.