Kaia Gerber Enjoys Dinner With Jacob Elordi—But It's Not What You Think

In Hollywood, not even a simple dinner can prevent the brightest stars from making headlines.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Kaia Gerber was spotted having an evening meal with Jacob Elordi at Nobu in Malibu.

The supermodel opted for a casual look including denim jeans and a black top as she held her dog and sported a mask. As for Jacob, he sported a fedora and mask while wearing a Bugs Bunny shirt and jeans.

Before any and all romance rumors start after these two enjoyed an outdoor meal, a source tells E! News that the pair has been good friends for a while now.

"Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," a source revealed to E! News. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."