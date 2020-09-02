The True Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Racy Cameos in Kanye West's "Feel Me" Video

If you were confused by the end of Kanye West's leaked music video for "Feel Me," featuring Tyga, look no further.

Director Eli Russell Linnetz, who directed the video as well as Kanye's "Famous" and "Fade" videos, exclusively told E! News that the shot of Kylie Jenner seemingly walking out of Kim Kardashian's nether-region is symbolic of her rise to fame. "It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," he explained. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

As Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans know, the family became shot to superstardom following the premiere of their E! reality show in 2007. Of course, at the time, Kim was already a well-known public figure due, in part, from her friendship with Paris Hilton.

And while Kim may have been the first name fans learned, there's no denying that Kylie has since made quite the name for herself with Kylie Cosmetics.