Here's What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Bringing to Netflix After Landing Major Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood plans have been revealed.
E! News has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix where they will be producing films and series for the streaming service including scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's programming.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement to the New York Times on Sept. 2. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."
They added that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."
There are several projects already in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. The Duke and Duchess are also committed to highlighting diverse voices in front of and behind the camera with their new projects.
And for those wondering if Meghan will star in any upcoming Netflix programs, E! News has learned baby Archie Harrison's mom has no plans to return to acting.
Just last month, Prince Harry teamed up with Netflix for a new documentary called Rising Phoenix. The special project tells the story of the Paralympic Games and the athletes who compete in them each Olympic year.
For those who may not recall, Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured or sick armed services veterans.
Back in July, Prince Harry and Meghan moved into a new home near Santa Barbara, Calif., after temporarily living at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate.
"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," a rep for the couple told E! News.
And while their Netflix partnership will keep these two busy in Southern California, the couple isn't stopping there.
On June 24, E! News confirmed that the couple signed with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The couple will be engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health.