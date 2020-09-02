Twilight's Peter Facinelli Shows 30-Pound Weight Loss in Steamy Shirtless Photos

Peter Facinelli is stripping down for a good cause.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sept. 1 and shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but his underwear as part of a campaign to help draw attention to Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

Done in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the underwear brand Nic Tailor, the campaign aims to get men talking about prostate health by having them post a selfie in their boxers or briefs and tag three other men to do the same.

"Have fun with it and make it your own," the Twilight alum wrote in part of his caption, which also asked participants to tag @prostatecancerfoundation and to use the hashtag #NicTailorNoPants in their posts. "Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure [sic] Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty-whities. I know it's a vulnerable ask... but it's a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide."

The star noted that his own father "caught it early" and survived.

"Please Take control of your health," he concluded. "Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let's help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer."