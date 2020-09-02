Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wants to Keep Her Relationships Private

Not everything is meant to be shared.

Billie Eilish has proven time and time again that she's setting her own path when it comes to music, business and even love. The rising star has always been vocal about sharing her thoughts with the world, but when it comes to her relationships, don't expect a backstage pass.

The "Bad Guy" singer recently sat down for an interview with the program Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and she opened up about why it's important for her to keep things under wraps when it comes to her romantic life. It's not easy growing up in the public eye, and Billie is choosing to keep somethings to herself and valuing her privacy.

"I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she explained. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."