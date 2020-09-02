Emma RobertsChadwick Boseman2020 MTV VMABTSRoyalsPhotosVideos

Katy Perry Receives Flowers From Beyoncé After Welcoming Baby Girl Daisy Bloom

After Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together—a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom—Beyoncé sent the couple a floral arrangement to congratulate them on their new family member.

By Elyse Dupre 02 Sep, 2020 1:33 PMTags
BabiesBeyoncéKaty PerryCelebrities
Beyonce, Katy Perry, FlowersInstagram

Who wouldn't want to receive a floral delivery from Beyoncé?

Katy Perry scored a beautiful bouquet from Queen Bey and posted a picture of it to Instagram Sept. 1. The stunning arrangement featured an array of white flowers, including roses, orchids and hydrangeas. A card was also included.

"Congratulations on the new addition to your family," it read. 

Perry seemed to truly appreciate the kind gesture and wrote "Ily Beyoncé" alongside the photo.

This wasn't the only baby gift she received. Perry was also sent an adorable unicorn robe and a bottle of champagne from her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Perry posted the pics of the presents less than a week after announcing the birth of her first child with Orlando Bloom. The couple shared the happy news with UNICEF and set up a donation page to support the organization in celebration of their little one, whom they named Daisy Dove Bloom

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor wrote in part of their statement.

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Bloom is also the proud father to a 9-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex Miranda Kerr.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL, Steve Granitz/WireImage

It's certainly been an exciting time for Perry. Just days after welcoming her bundle of joy, she released her sixth studio album Smile. There's even a track called "Daisies," which many assumed served as a nod to the little one's name.

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Reveals What Surprisingly Annoys Her About Justin Bieber

2

Mariah Carey Addresses “Uncomfortable” Ellen DeGeneres Interview

3

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week," Perry tweeted ahead of the birth, then referencing two of her songs, "dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Reveals What Surprisingly Annoys Her About Justin Bieber

2

Mariah Carey Addresses “Uncomfortable” Ellen DeGeneres Interview

3

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

4

Katy Perry Says Her Marriage to Russell Brand Was "Like a Tornado"

5

Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen Split