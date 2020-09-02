Watch Clare Crawley Share Passionate Kisses in New Bachelorette Teaser

Can't wait to watch Clare Crawley's journey to find love on The Bachelorette? Well, ABC is giving Bachelor Nation a little sneak peek at her season in a new trailer released Sept. 1.

The teaser starts off with a trip down memory lane and shows Crawley famously standing up to Juan Pablo during The Bachelor season 18 finale.

"I would never want my children having a father like you," the hairstylist from California tells him. "I want respect."

The clip then fast-forwards to Crawley as the Bachelorette and features Keke Palmer singing "Respect." As the one-minute video continues, viewers see Crawley meeting the men and kissing a few of her suitors.

"I have so much to share and I have so much to give," Crawley says to one of the contestants at one point, "and I want that with a man."

Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette in March; however, filming for her season was temporarily postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Then, in August, multiple sources told E! News Tayshia Adams would be replacing Crawley and taking over the rose distribution duties.