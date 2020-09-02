Erika Jayne and Denise Richards Face Off Over Threesome Comment in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek

It's an Erika Jayne-Denise Richards face-off.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and things are tense to say the least. The preview begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up a particularly sensitive topic.
"I want to ask Erika about a comment she made on the show," Cohen says. "People were very upset by, on social media, when you said that perhaps Denise's daughters already knew something..."
Cohen is of course referencing earlier this season when Denise chastised her co-stars for talking about threesomes during a barbecue where her teenage daughters were present and overheard their conversation.
"I think if your 14-year-old daughter is asking you 'Mom, what is a threesome?' or 'Why were you guys talking about that?'" Dort Kemsley says in a flashback clip and Erika responds, "They already know if they haven't had one already."
In reply to Andy's question, Erika defends herself in the preview saying, "That comment was about teenagers and not about her daughters. And it is true, teenagers have sex. They have gay sex, straight sex, threesomes. That's what's happening. Stop the false outrage."
When Denise says she was upset by the comment, Erika fires back, "So you thought it was about your daughters and not about teenagers in general? Of course you did, because that's convenient for you."
Then, Lisa Rinna brings up Denise's social media behavior and the hate she and her co-stars received online this season. "You liked a comment that said Lisa Rinna should lose her job," Erika tells Denise.
While Denise claims she like the tweet "by accident," the other ladies aren't buying it.
"Denise, you liked the tweet and in liking the tweet, it says everything," Rinna says, addressing Denise directly. "And again, you did it in a public forum. You liked a tweet like that that was so vile and so nasty, you knew exactly what you were doing. Don't you f--k around with me and lie to me about that."
"I'm not lying to you," Richards claims. Check out the fiery preview above.
Part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock starting Sept. 20!
Scroll down to see all the ladies' fierce reunion looks.
