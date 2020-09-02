Black Panther's Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman in Tribute: Read the Full Transcript

Letitia Wright is honoring her "brother," Chadwick Boseman, with a heartfelt and emotional spoken word poem.

The 26-year-old played Chadwick's sister in the Marvel film, Black Panther, where she came to know him as her "brother," along with the rest of the cast.

Immediately following the news of the 43-year-old's death on Friday, Aug. 28, she took to Twitter with her reaction, writing, "This hurts. Really hurts."

His death from colon cancer came as a surprise to many, including those who worked alongside him for years. As noted in the statement from his rep, Chadwick continued to filming even as he recovered from surgeries and underwent chemotherapy.

Like Michael B. Jordan and others, Letitia waited to issue a lengthier statement on his death.

Now, the star is reflecting on the significant loss in a spoken word poem shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

To read through Leticia's tribute in its entirety, continue scrolling below.