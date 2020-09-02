Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off KKW Beauty Eyeshadow Palettes!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, you can take 50% off KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes. Shop our faves below!
KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette
Formulated with a combination of 10 matte and shimmer shadows, you'll have everything you need to create a stunning but subtle daytime look, or a moodier, more intense night look in one go-to palette. The mattes are creamy and easy to blend, while the shimmers are buttery soft and smooth, and usable either wet or dry.
KKW Beauty Smokey Volume I Eyeshadow Palette
Talk about a smoke show! You can master your smokey eye with this mini-palette, offering six effortlessly blendable shadows that are easy to work with whether you use brushes or fingers. Create your base, add a little shimmer, then bring in a little bit of smoke... or a lot, if you go deep on the black and brown shades. Either way, your eyes will look totally alluring.
