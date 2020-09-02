Inside Hayley Hubbard's Pregnancy Workouts With Trainer Erin Oprea Before Baby No. 3

Working out doesn't have to stop once you're expecting.

Just ask Hayley Hubbard, who continues to break a sweat safely before the arrival of her third child with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard. In fact, the couple has been known to work on their fitness together with help from celebrity trainer Erin Oprea.

"Due to COVID, rather than working out in person, we work out on FaceTime with two split screens," Erin exclusively shared with E! News. "Tyler and Hayley workout together and wear their headphones so we can all hear each other talking."

In fact, the couple's eldest daughter Olivia, 2, can't help but take an interest in what her talented parents are during in the fitness department.

"It's a family affair when we work out," Erin joked. "Their daughter, Liv, always join the workout and will do leg planks with mommy and daddy. She likes to mimic them. It's so cute! She thinks the loop bands we use are her necklaces so she'll wear them during the workout too."