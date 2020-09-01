Why Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Don't Have a Birth Plan for Baby No. 5

Being pregnant in quarantine isn't that bad—at least, not for Hilaria Baldwin!
The fitness instructor revealed back in April that she and her husband Alec Baldwin are expecting baby no. 5, and Daily Pop caught up with her on Tuesday, Sep. 1's episode to see how her pregnancy journey is going.
"Doing this during quarantine is in some ways really great. So I'll do the positive..." Hilaria told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "You're always near a bathroom, which is great when you're pregnant because you have to pee all the time. Right? I'm grateful for that."
She continued, "But then my kids are there all the time. There's no activities. There's no school. There's no camp. There's no play dates."
Hilaria, mom to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3; and Romeo, 2, added that she's "really tired this time around."
And who could blame her? After all, as she recalled on Daily Pop, she got pregnant with her and Alec's first child at 28: "and I'm 36 now."
"I've been pregnant at least once every single year," she said. "So I mean, I've been pregnant for like 8 years. That's a long time; my body is tired!"
Regardless, Hilaria explained that she's "happy" and "grateful."
Back in 2019, she actually suffered a miscarriage. Hilaria announced on Instagram she and Alec had lost their "baby girl" at the four-month mark, writing, "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this."
The couple doesn't know the sex of their baby this time around, as they wanted to keep it a surprise.
"I always kind of spill the beans. I'm such a sharer," Hilaria told Carissa. "And this time, we're gonna have it be a little bit of a different experience. You do this this many times, why don't we make it different?"
It won't be long before she finds out, though, as she's due "very soon."
However, Hilaria admitted that she and Alec are a bit stressed about how she's going to give birth.
Why? The closest hospital to where they're currently living is three hours away.
"I have no plan," the yogi said, laughing.
If worst comes to worst, perhaps Hilaria can follow the lead of the dream she recently had: "I had to go to the local vet and he had to deliver my baby and there were dogs and cats!"
Watch the above video for the complete Daily Pop interview to hear more from Hilaria, who expressed her excitement for the plant-based baby formula Else Nutrition, discussed her and Alec's parenting styles and much more!