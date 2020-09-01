Watch a New Girl Arrive on Love Island and Shake Up Multiple Couples

There's nothing like a new arrival to shake things up on Love Island.
This time, it's a new lady, and she's already making moves on a guy who's just made things official with his partner...or has he? E! News has an exclusive first look at the Monday, Sept. 1 episode in which Lauren Coogan, who hails from the UK, arrives at the rooftop villa. As one of the guys says, she comes in and changes "the whole vibe of the villa." They also really like her butt.
Connor and Mackenzie have been coupled up since day one, and if you ask her, they've made things official. If you ask him, that's not quite accurate. And if you ask newbie Lauren, Mackenzie is "controlling."
"It's not completely there yet," he tells Lauren when she congratulates him on having a girlfriend, and she clearly knows what she's doing.
"You poor boy," she says.
But Lauren might actually be into another boy who is not Connor, because when Carrington asks her who she's most attracted to physically, she names him, which means danger for his partner Kierstan.
Fortunately or unfortunately for these Islanders, their fate is not entirely up to them.
Lauren reveals that America has voted and is sending her on a date with Connor, and the group is fairly stunned.
"America! What are you doing?!" Cely wonders, and she's not the only one who's been asking that question lately.
Lauren is a 28-year-old Scorpio who works as a family assistant from Oxford, England, and she'll clearly fit in on this show just fine.
While Love Island is still called Love Island and still refers to its contestants as Islanders, the "villa" is actually the rooftop pool area of the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas. The show had to make a few changes to film during the coronavirus pandemic, but we can all rest easy knowing that each Islander has been quarantined and tested multiple times for COVID-19, so they can make out to their heart's content and for our endless enjoyment.
Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. on CBS.