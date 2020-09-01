King and Queen of Greece Announce Son Prince Philippos Is Engaged to Nina Flohr

Ready for some good news? It's time for another royal wedding watch!

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nina Nastassja Flohr after a private proposal earlier this summer.

In a statement to Hello, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie confirmed the news about their youngest son.

"Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr," the monarch's office shared in an official statement on Sept. 1. "Nina and Philippos were engaged on the island of Ithaca in Greece earlier this summer."

For now, it's too soon to share any concrete information about the couple's upcoming ceremony. Instead, details of their future wedding will be announced "in due course."

Nina also confirmed the news by sharing what appeared to be engagement photos over the ocean blue water.