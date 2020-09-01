Get Glossy With Tower28's New ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've fallen in love with Tower 28 Beauty's ShineOn Lip Jellies, we have awesome news: they've just launched a new expansion to the collection with the new Milky Lip Jelly!

Tower 28 Beauty's ShineOn Lip Jellies have amassed a major following, to the point where the brand sells over 12,000 Lip Jellies every month... and we have no doubt these new Milky Jellies will be just as popular. "ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is inspired by my love of alternative milks since I can't drink dairy," shares Amy Liu, the founder of Tower 28. "It's everything you love about lip gloss—shine, comfort, color—but healthy and now in nude, opaque shades. Our original, award-winning ShineOn lip jelly is so beloved. The number one request from the community has been these shades!"

Each semi-sheer shade delivers the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, and a pop of color, all without leaving your lips sticky or dry. How? The formula includes a blend of five nourishing oils to soothe and protect lips. Plus, each of the Jellies are created using the National Eczema Association guidelines to avoid any potentially irritating ingredients.

Ready to get your Milky Lip Jelly on? Shop the new collection below!