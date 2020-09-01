Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are officially parents!

The "Shape of You" singer and his wife have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The Grammy winner announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 1, sharing a photo of baby socks. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," the 29-year-old star wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Sheeran continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

This news comes one year after the artist confirmed his marriage to Seaborn on his album No.6 Collaborations Project. On his track "Remember the Name," Sheeran sings, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."