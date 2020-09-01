Usher Is Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher has a Confession(s) to make: He's going to be a dad again!

E! News has learned Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is "thrilled and very excited" about this new chapter in their life.

The happy news comes as Usher and Jenn prepare to celebrate their one-year anniversary. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the couple was first spotted together at a Hollywood Bowl concert in Oct. 2019.

Photographer Jennifer Johnson snapped a picture of the duo at the same event, writing on Instagram, "Cause she's such a good kisser! Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!"

Then, heading into the 2020 award season, the couple was seen attending numerous A-list events, like the Vanity Fair after party and more.