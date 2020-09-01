Get the Look: Lady Gaga's Futuristic MTV VMAs Hair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Apart from wearing the most fashionable array of face masks at the 2020 VMAs, Lady Gaga also rocked some enviable hairstyles.
"Love inspired the looks," Gaga's hairstylist at the VMAs Frederic Aspiras exclusively told E! "Bringing all the elements of earth, wind and fire. Lady Gaga's journey throughout the years has inspired me to create hairstyles and color combinations that encapsulate this journey. She is tough, brave, a musical genius, a visionary and overall kind human being that believes in love and kindness in the world."
Recreate both the hue and style of Lady Gaga's futuristic VMAs locks by following Aspiras' instructions below. You can get the look of both her red carpet and performance styles. Plus, shop the Joico products Aspiras used ahead.
Red Carpet Hair
Inspiration: "The sky in the earliest morning before the sun comes out"
Coloring How-To:
Mixture 1: Joico Color Intensity 1 oz True Blue + 3 oz Clear Mixer to create baby blue
Mixture 2: Joico Color Intensity 2 oz Silver Ice + 2 oz Violet Pearl to create a chrome effect (tip: mix thoroughly)
You want to start with a Level 10 clean bright blonde hair when using blue tones.
- Start off by shampooing blonde hair with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo
- Next use Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque to remove any build up and detoxify any off-blonde tones
- Follow with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner
- Rinse and towel dry
- Spray Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil evenly throughout hair and comb through
- Dry hair thoroughly
- Section hair in four quadrants. Start from bottom working your way to the top. Slice out large pieces of hair. Alternate Formula 1 then Formula 2. Continue and complete full head
Styling How-To:
- Spray K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Multi-Perfector Daily Shine & Protect Spray throughout hair. Then apply 2-3 pumps of Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection throughout hair. Using a detangling comb to comb through hair and remove tangles. Be sure to always start combing from the end working your way up. Section hair for blow drying
- Dry the hair with three sizes of ceramic vented brushes
- Run a hot brush through the hair to create a satin soft finish to the hair surface. This brings out super shine in the color
- Create a soft water ripple-like effect to hair by using professional flat iron to bend 1 inch sections of hair
- Start this pattern from the back at nape of hair. When you approach the top, stop bending hair about two inches from scalp. The hair should have no volume on top
- Apply 3-4 pumps of Joico KPAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil all through hair. Use a boar bristle brush to brush out wave patten and create the soft water-like ripple pattern
- Spray Joico Flip Turn for hold and shine
Performance Hair
Inspiration: "The sky at dusk"
Coloring How-To:
Formula 1: Joico Color Intensity equal parts Mermaid Blue + Clear Mixer (for all over color)
Formula 2: Joico Color Intensity 2 oz Blush + 2 oz Violet Pearl (In a separate bowl. Do not mix through. Leave it marbled to get hints of pink and lavender to come through.)
You want to start with a Level 10 clean bright blonde hair when using blue tones.
- Start off by shampooing blonde hair with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo
- Next use Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque to remove any build up and detoxify any off-blonde tones
- Follow with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner
- Rinse and towel dry
- Spray Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil evenly throughout hair and comb through
- Dry the hair 100%
- Take a zig zag parting of the top section of the head and clip it away. Do the same for every 1 inch parting of hair. This will create a "peek-a-boo" of color then come through from the roots just like the sky is blue with a haze of pink and lavender. Start from back of head at the nape and apply Formula 2 at the roots, giving a 1.5 inch spacing of root. Follow it with Formula 1. Continue and complete full head
Styling how-to:
- Start with Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Masque to protect color and hair health and to help prevent fading and damage
- Apply Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection to towel dried, damp hair
- Add 2-3 drops of Joico KPAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil to palm of hand and distribute evenly from the mid-lengths to the ends of hair
- Use a large, round boar bristle brush and a professional hairdryer to dry
- Create a very clean center part using a tail comb going all the way back to the top of crown
- Use a wave wand to create loose tousled waves. Allow each wave to cool before separating or combing
- Spray Joico Beach Shake Texturing Finisher all over hair and begin to separate using fingers
- Use a heat comb at the crown of head to get as much volume in this area as possible
- Using a teasing brush, lift hair up under the crown and begin to backcomb to give optimum height and support at the crown area. Then smooth out surface of hair with a boar bristle brush. Be careful not to brush out too much of the tease so that you maintain volume at the crown. Spray Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray to hold tease and center part in place. Use flat clips to hold everything in place as you use a professional hair dryer on low, med heat to dry hairspray.
- Apply 3-4 pumps of Joico KPAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil all through the mid-shaft down to the ends of hair. Use fingers to separate waves and give texture while spraying Joico Beach Shake Texturing Finisher. It should give the hair a glossy and pieced-out look
Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo
This shampoo for blondes brightens your locks. Its tamanu and monoi oils promise to help restore strength, softness and shine.
Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque
This hair mask helps keep your strands from becoming dull and yellow by neutralizing chlorine and removing trace minerals. It includes the same tamanu and monoi oils to help restore strength and reduce breakage.
Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner
Opt for this conditioner for blondes if you want to detangle and brighten your hair.
Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil
This product shields your blonde color from UV damage and fading, plus protects your hair against heat, adds shine, detangles and controls frizz.
Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo
This shampoo promises to boost your hair's natural defense.
Joico Defy Damage Protective Masque
This damage prevention hair mask helps to replenish strength and moisture.
Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Creme
This blow-drying solution works as a heat protectant, plus it shields your hair from humidity and fights frizz. It even promises to make your hair dry faster.
Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher
This texturizing finishing spray adds volume to fine to medium hair.
Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray 10
Flip your hair upside down and spritz in this finish spray for major volume. You can flip the bottle in any angle as it sprays in 360 degrees.
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Spray
This shine and heat-protectant spray hydrates and detangles color-treated hair.
Up next, Below Deck Mediterranean's Jessica More reveals what's in her bag. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!