How to Get Your Hair Zoom Call Ready in 5 Minutes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Talk about 2020 problems: You look at the time only to realize that you have a Zoom call in just five minutes. Apart from changing out of your PJs, there's no harm in sprucing up your hair a bit. Celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective member Ashley Streicher appeared on Daily Pop today with just the 'do for you. It takes only five minutes to perfect and uses her favorite R+Co products.

Check out the steps to get these beachy waves as well as the products she uses below.