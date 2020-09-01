Emma RobertsChadwick Boseman2020 MTV VMABTSRoyalsPhotosVideos

20 Times Terry Bradshaw Has Been the Ultimate Girl Dad

By Alyssa Ray 01 Sep, 2020 1:00 PMTags
FamilyReality TVShowsThe Bradshaw Bunch

NFL legend. TV personality. Girl dad.

You may not realize this, but all of these epithets describe national treasure Terry Bradshaw. While Terry may be best known for being a Super Bowl champion and co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday, his best role to date is being a dad to daughters Erin and Rachel.

Terry is also a stepdad to wife Tammy's daughter from another relationship, named Lacey Luttrull.

In fact, it's Lacey who declared the following in The Bradshaw Bunch supertease: "Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy."

Speaking of The Bradshaw Bunch, the E! docu-series, which is premiering Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., will showcase the best of Terry's girl dad moments.

In an August teaser for The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry made it clear that he'll do anything for his daughters.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry noted in the footage. "The one thing you can always count on is family."

Jason Kennedy Welcomes Terry Bradshaw to the E! Family at the 2020 Super Bowl

Case in point: After daughter Rachel was left heartbroken by boyfriend Dustin, the former NFL quarterback promised to be there "with ice cream and tequila."

And just wait until you see Terry's bond with his granddaughter. Spoiler: The youngster got Terry to dress as a unicorn for a tea party.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

If you're looking for more sweet moments between Terry and his girls, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Cooking With Dad

In May 2020, Erin posted this photo of Terry and wrote, "Fish fryin' with the best."

Instagram
Oorah!

The Bradshaws visited Quantico and met the Marine Corp shooting team.

Instagram
An Important Meeting

During their visit to Quantico, Terry and his brood had the honor of meeting General Mark Milley.

Instagram
Family Night Out

After a family night out, Rachel wrote, "Beautiful group of people!"

Instagram
Monster Mash

While out at Monster Jam, Terry and his family made sure to take a group photo.

Instagram
Daddy's Girls

Terry beamed as he posed for this picture with daughters Rachel and Erin.

Instagram
Christmas Cheer

For a Christmas Day snap, Erin penned, "Merry Christmas y'all!"

Instagram
A Sweet Selfie

For a family selfie, Terry and his girls made sure to smile bright.

Instagram
Good Answer!

The Bradshaws and Steve Harvey grabbed a quick pic while filming Celebrity Family Feud.

Instagram
Family Activity

"We did it! It will air in June," Erin penned. "#FamilyFeud"

Instagram
Family Dinner

Lacey wrote on Instagram, "Family dinner."

Instagram
Their World

Erin called her and Rachel's dad their world on Instagram.

Instagram
Hanging With Papa

In July 2016, Rachel posted, "Chillin w papa bear."

Instagram
Fishing Family

"Gone fish in'," Rachel captioned this fun photo.

Instagram
Throwback

Family photo," Rachel shared alongside this throwback. "@ebradshaw12 loved me from day 1. And she loved me coddling her."

Instagram
Gone Fishing

"We got dis," Rachel wrote during a fishing outing with dad.

Instagram
Dad's Plus One

"Such a wonderful event tonight," Rachel wrote. "Loved every minute."

Instagram
Aloha!

"Anddddd the 100th Instagram today sry peeps but we've landed and I'm excited," Rachel said for this family photo.

Instagram
Private Plane Naps

After holiday fun in 2015, Lacey captured this adorable moment between Terry and his granddaughter.

Instagram
Night Out With Dad

"The fam," Rachel said on this snap from 2012. "minus my sissy!!"

Who is your favorite celebrity girl dad? Be sure to let us know!

