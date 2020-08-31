Get Doja Cat's Out of This World 2020 MTV VMAs Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Were you totally loving Doja Cat's otherworldly look from her performance at last night's MTV VMAs? Thank talented hairstylist Jared Henderson for helping to bring that vision to life!
"For the performance, we created a a whole new planet that Doja lives on," Henderson tells E! exclusively. "So in essence she was a beautiful alien. We wanted to go pastel/lime green to compliment the colors in her outfit and the lights used on the set."
And while the virtual nature of the show impacted the duo's beauty routine, Henderson says it was for the better. Why? "We had a lot more time to make sure everything was perfect and in place," says Henderson, who was pleased they were able to add an additional look with the newscaster throwback. But there was one product Henderson felt he couldn't live without in creating Doja Cat's look.
"Definitely the Joico Brilliant Glow Oil," he says. "It really helped create the 'wet hair' affect while also helping control frizz with all of the movement Doja was doing on stage."
If you want to recreate Doja Cat's 2020 MTV VMAs look at home, shop the products below!
Joico Color Intensity Limelight
First, Henderson colored a platinum blonde level 10 wig with Joico's Color Intensity in Limelight. "I filled sink with hot water, squeezed two tubes of Color Intensity Limelight into the water and mixed with a big spoon until the water was green," Henderson says. "Then I dipped the wig in the water color and let it sit for 20 minutes."
Joico Defy Damage Protective Conditioner
Henderson followed the color treatment by conditioning the wig with Defy Damage Protective Conditioner and letting it air dry. The conditioner is designed to replenish lost moisture, restore softness and boost hair's resilience against breakage.
Joico Power Whip Whipped Foam
Next up, Henderson wet the hair down with a spray bottle. "I applied the Joico Power Whip firm hold design foam mousse to mold the hair as I combed it back away from the face," Henderson shares. It's a concentrated, creamy, luxurious foam that creates density and volume, and holds hair through high humidity.
Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher
Then? "I sprayed the Joico Beach Shake Spray Texturizing Finisher and scrunched hair to add waves and texture for the 'wet beachy look' on the ends," Henderson shares. The spray was designed to create tousled waves in medium to thick hair.
Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil
And then came Henderson's must-have product of the evening. "I applied a dime-size amount of the Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil in the palms of my hands and ran them through the hair to add a little shine and also add to the 'wet effect' of the hair," he says. The oil is infused with Arginine, Tamanu and Monoi to nourish, protect and illuminate hair.
Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray
Lastly, Henderson finished the look with the Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray. It sprays from every angle and delivers extreme volume, while being fast-drying, non-sticky, and resisting humidity for up to three days, leaving behind a firm but touchable finish.
Meanwhile, check out our A to Z list of all the big Labor Day sales! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!