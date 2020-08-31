See Kim Kardashian Model a Tiny Bikini in Sexy New Photoshoot

Pretty in pink.
On Monday, Aug. 31, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos from her latest sexy photo shoot abroad. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was abroad in Cabo San Lucas last week, put her stunning curves on display in a tiny, hot pink two-piece.
As for Kim's striking braids in the photos? The KKW Beauty boss told her 187 million followers via her Instagram Story, "We brought back the hair style from our last trip to Cabo."
She went on to credit celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton and celebrity make-up artist Hrush Achemyan for the look.
The mother of four clearly enjoyed her photo shoot in Mexico as she captioned her post, "Happy Place."
Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod) jokingly confirmed that the SKIMS founder didn't shoot these sizzling pics in California.
He quipped in the comments section, "Definitely NOT Malibu!!!"
Prior to this trip, Kim went on two separate getaways with her family this month, a trip to a tropical locale and then a glamping adventure.
An E! News source previously shared, "They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."
Of course, this isn't the first time that Kim's looked red hot in a bikini. In fact, back in January, the E! personality threw on a pale pink bikini for a quick snap in her closet.
"Always packing," Kim said at the time while surrounded by clothes.
For a closer look at Kim's best bikini moments, scroll through the images below!
Do you have a favorite beachwear look of Kim's? Be sure to let us know!
