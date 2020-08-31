Emma RobertsChadwick Boseman2020 MTV VMABTSRoyalsPhotosVideos

See Kim Kardashian Model a Tiny Bikini in Sexy New Photoshoot

By Alyssa Ray 31 Aug, 2020 5:39 PMTags
FashionKim KardashianVacationBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShows
Watch More Content on YouTube

Pretty in pink.

On Monday, Aug. 31, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos from her latest sexy photo shoot abroad. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was abroad in Cabo San Lucas last week, put her stunning curves on display in a tiny, hot pink two-piece.

As for Kim's striking braids in the photos? The KKW Beauty boss told her 187 million followers via her Instagram Story, "We brought back the hair style from our last trip to Cabo."

She went on to credit celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton and celebrity make-up artist Hrush Achemyan for the look.

The mother of four clearly enjoyed her photo shoot in Mexico as she captioned her post, "Happy Place."

Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod) jokingly confirmed that the SKIMS founder didn't shoot these sizzling pics in California.

He quipped in the comments section, "Definitely NOT Malibu!!!"

Prior to this trip, Kim went on two separate getaways with her family this month, a trip to a tropical locale and then a glamping adventure.

photos
Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

An E! News source previously shared, "They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

3

The Secrets of Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health"

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kim's looked red hot in a bikini. In fact, back in January, the E! personality threw on a pale pink bikini for a quick snap in her closet.

"Always packing," Kim said at the time while surrounded by clothes.

For a closer look at Kim's best bikini moments, scroll through the images below!

Watch More Content on YouTube
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Hello! Kim glimmers in this sizzling self-take from a recent trip to Costa Rica. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Kim shows off her shades! "New @carolinalemkeberlin Drop 2 Sunglasses Coming Soon #LemkePartner," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
June 2019

Kim is clearly ready for summer in this sexy IG shot!

Instagram
October 2018

"Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," Kim posted of this itsy bitsy bikini that can barely contain her curves.

Instagram
April 2018

Red hot mama! Kim rocks a Chanel bikini while lounging in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
April 2018

"Morning."

Instagram
April 2018

Kim gets wet 'n' wild during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
February 2018

"Forgot to post this last night," Kim shared with this racy shot.

Instagram
January 2018

Kim ditches her bikini top while rocking fierce blond braids and a fur coat.

Instagram
January 2018

This bikini pic is so hot it didn't even need a caption!

Splash News
April 2017

The mogul shows of her famous curves in a D&G t-shirt and black thong while in Mexico.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
August 2015

The reality star, who is pregnant with her and Kanye West's second child, shows her bare baby bump during a family vacation in St. Barts.

Splash News
August 2014

The reality star wears a red swimsuit in Mexico.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

While on vacation in Mexico with hubby Kanye West, Kim proves her bikini body is smoking hot in this high-waisted number!

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

Bottom's up! Kim shows off her signature booty in this hot pic.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
May 2014

Kim shows off her assets in a skin-colored bikini during a modeling gig.

Splash News
March 2014

Kim shows off her awesome curves in a tiny bikini in Thailand!

Brian Prahl / Splash News
March 2014

Kim Kardashian has a seaside photoshoot during her Thailand vacay.

Instagram
March 2014

Kim borrows her sister Kylie Jenner's black bikini for this sexy mirror selfie.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
November 2013

Just six months after giving birth to baby daughter North West, the E! star stuns on the beaches of Miami.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
August 2012

Kim shows of her sexy summer bod at a pool in Malibu.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Do you have a favorite beachwear look of Kim's? Be sure to let us know!

Related: Watch Kim Kardashian Literally Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Outfit

For Kim's best vacation moments, be sure to binge KUWTK when it arrives on Peacock Sept. 20!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch More Content on YouTube

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

3

The Secrets of Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health"

4

7 of the Most Memorable Moments From the 2020 MTV VMAs

5

Go Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber’s New $25 Million Home