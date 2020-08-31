Katy Perry Says Her Marriage to Russell Brand Was "Like a Tornado"

Katy Perry finally found her happily ever after, but it wasn't an easy journey for the superstar.

The singer recently welcomed her beautiful baby girl Daisy Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom. However, like every good love story, it took some trial and error to find her perfect match. In 2010, Katy wed actor Russell Brand before ultimately calling it quits just 14 months later in 2011.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired Sunday, Aug. 30, the 35-year-old artist opened up about her previous marriage and why Russell wasn't the right one for her. "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating," she shared about falling in love with her ex-husband. "It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."

Katy revealed that it has always been a part of her personality to gravitate towards obstacles in her life.