Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Entirely Unexpected Love Story

Jenny McCarthy wasn't sure a great love was in the cards for her.

"Especially being a single mom, in the past it was one of my biggest fears," not finding the right person, "and I didn't know if it was going to be out there for me," she shared with E! News in 2018.

And Donnie Wahlberg, a divorced dad of two sons, wasn't looking for anything special—but then McCarthy walked into his life in 2013. Or, more accurately, he walked into hers as a guest on the VH1 talk show she had at the time.

Today they're celebrating six years of marriage, and seven years of togetherness.

"The love, light, and compassion my husband radiates daily, is the very reason I worship the ground he walks on. Happy Anniversary, my love," McCarthy wrote on Instagram, where she posted a video montage of sweet photos. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world. I adore you."

So the love has only grown stronger, two years after McCarthy told us that Wahlberg had said to her that very morning, "'It still feels so brand new, doesn't it?'" To which she replied, "'Yeah, it really does.'"

That's just what happens when two people can't get enough of each other.