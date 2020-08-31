Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy, Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is going to be a mom!
The American Horror Story actress officially confirmed that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news with their friends and fans on Instagram. "Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned a series of photos with Garrett and her baby bump, revealing that they're expecting a son. The 29-year-old star also added two blue hearts.
Emma's post has received a number of sweet comments from her followers, including her aunt, Julia Roberts. "Love you," the Oscar winner wrote to her niece. Fellow American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson also commented on Emma's post, writing, "Beauty beauty." Emma's Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed a son, also wrote to her friend, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together [blue heart emoji]."
This announcement post comes two months after reports first surfaced about Emma's pregnancy.
Amid the speculation in late June, fans on social media congratulated Emma's mom, Kelly Cunningham, on the baby news. "Thank you so much! Very excited," she responded to one Instagram user. When another asked Kelly if Emma is pregnant, she wrote back, "Yes!!"
Emma and Garrett, 35, first sparked romance rumors in March 2019 after her split from longtime love Evan Peters. A source close to Roberts confirmed to E! News at the time that she and Peters "broke off their engagement," ending their relationship shortly after Valentine's Day.
"They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," the insider told E! News. "Their split was a long time coming."
As for Emma and Garrett, the source previously told E! News that they started spending time together in various "social settings," before things began to turn "romantic." After that time, the insider shared, "They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."
Though in the months to follow, the couple was spotted out together on a number of romantic occasions, proving things between them had taken a more serious turn.
Prior to his relationship with Emma, Garrett was in a long-term romance with actress Kirsten Dunst.