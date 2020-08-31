Maluma Steals the 2020 MTV VMAs Spotlight With Impressive "Hawai" Performance

A night to remember!
The MTV VMAs is the place to be if you love great music and stellar performances. The best and brightest the music industry has to offer brought it at tonight's ceremony, and Colombian musician Maluma's performance was no exception.
Maluma impressed crowds with his performance of his newest single "Hawái." The 26-year-old was able to accomplish the near impossible feat of performing for a live audience, as the VMAs followed strict guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.
Prior to the event, the singer put out a casting call for superfans that could come and support the live outdoor performance. Well the risk definitely paid off, and the performance was incredible.
From the stage, the artist sang to an audience of Toyota cars, where attendees sat or safely danced just outside the vehicle.
Dressed in a neon yellow suit Maluma seemed right at home entertaining fans with his sultry pop music.
Moments later he was presented with the award for Best Latin music video.
In his speech, given primarily in Spanish, he said, "Wow. Oh, my god. I can't believe this. This is beautiful... Thank you very much guys this is for you. I'm going to say it in Spanish because I feel very proud to be Latin. And everything I do, I do it for them. To my family, I love you so much."
Maluma is one of the biggest rising stars in the world right now, and it's performances like this that make him a mainstay for years to come. Not many musicians could pull off such an impressive performance and look so great while doing it!
Maluma looked happy to be back in his element on the VMAs stage. The singer told E! in April that 2020 marked the first year in nearly a decade that he hadn't been on tour.
"I've been touring for almost 9 years nonstop," Maluma during HappE! Hour with E!'s Scott Tweedie. "I wasn't ready for this, but it also feels good to share some time with my mom, my sister, my dogs. It's always cool to be home with them, but I miss going out and sharing some time with my fans."
Heading into tonight's ceremony, Maluma and J Balvin's collab "Qué Pena" was nominated for Best Latin Music Video, which they, of course, won.