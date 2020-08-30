Bella Thorne Apologizes After Receiving OnlyFans Backlash: "This Is F--ked Up"

Bella Thorne is issuing an apology to OnlyFans users after receiving backlash.

Earlier this month, the actress made her debut on the subscription-based platform. That wasn't the only thing to make headlines, though. Bella broke records and ended up earning $1 million in just 24 hours. In total, she raked in more than $2 million.

Following the news, however, OnlyFans users and sex workers criticized the former Disney Channel star. One person on Twitter explained that Bella seemingly "endangered the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of creators."

Allegedly, Bella's earnings not only caused issues with payments for other creators, but many users asked OnlyFans for a refund when they claimed Bella didn't keep her end of the bargain for a $200 PPV (pay per view). According to the Los Angeles Times, there are now new restrictions on spending limits.

After much buzz, the actress apologized with a series of tweets on Saturday, Aug. 29.

"PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that's what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site," Bella began her post.