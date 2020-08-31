Labor Day Sales A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Labor Day long weekend is almost here, and you know what that means: it's officially end-of-summer sale season!
There's a lot of fantastic deals going on this week, and into the long weekend. You can save on must-have fashions and accessories, beauty buys that need a place on your vanity, home decor that'll spruce up your space, and more!
Ready to get in on all the sale action? Check out all the Labor Day sales in fashion, beauty and home below!
Abacaxi: Take 20% off of select items (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Alpha Industries: Take an additional 30% to 70% off sale items (until 9/8)!
Andre Assous: Take 30% to 60% off select styles (from 9/3 to 9/9)!
Ashley Rowe: It's an Online Flash Sale! Save up to 90% off (only on 9/4)!
Astr The Label: Take an additional 25% off all sale items with code Labor25 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Betsey Johnson: Save 35% off nearly everything!
Birdy Grey: Take up to 50% off select styles (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Calzedonia: Stock up on seasonal swimwear with $35 bikini sets!
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% off sitewide and get free shipping on all orders (until 9/9)!
Comrad: Spend $60+ and save 25%, $80+ and save 30%, or $100+ and save 35% (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Save up to 80% off sale and 30% off (almost) everything else, plus get free shipping on all orders with code DRSLABOR (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Duer: Shop the aptly-named WTF2020 SALE, with up to 50% OFF products across both men's and women's collections (until 9/7)!
Eloquii: Save up to 60% off nearly the entire site (from 9/2 to 9/6)!
Falconeri: Take 60% off sitewide (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Frame: Save an additional 30% off current markdowns (until 9/7)!
Giovanna: Take 15% off sitewide with code LASTDAYS, plus a percentage of sales will be donated to Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), which works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Good American: Take an additional 50% off sale items (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Hanky Panky: Get up to 70% off of signature styles sitewide including Basic Bare Multi-Packs, Printed Styles, Retro Vikinis, and best-selling Signature Lace Thongs as low as $12.99 (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
Havva: Take 25% off all orders with code BB25 (from 9/1 to 9/14)!
Heartloom: Take 30% off sitewide, including sale items (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Hobo: Take 30% off all sale styles with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
I'mmany: Buy one get one 40% off sitewide with code HARVEST40 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Intimissimi: Shop the sale section for up to 70% off undies, bras and more, and get sale bras at four for $50!
JanSport: Stock up on backpacks and other essentials with 25% off sitewide (until 9/30)!
Kendra Scott: Take 20% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Kenny Flowers: Enjoy 15% off all orders with code LEI or 25% off any purchase of four items or more with code MAHALO during the "Lei'bor" Day Sale (until 9/7)!
Kipling: Take 30% off sitewide and an additional 20% off for loyalty members (from 9/3 to 9/6), then take 50% off sitewide (on 9/7)!
Lo & Sons: Take 40% off all items with an additional 10% off with code SUMMERTIME (until 9/7)!
L*Space: Take up to 60% off select summer staple styles (until 9/8)!
Mavi: Take an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20 (from 9/1 to 9/8)!
Minnetonka: Get free shipping on orders over $35 with code Harvest (from 9/1 to 9/30)!
Missguided: Take 50% off everything and 60% off select Labor Day picks (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
ModCloth: Take 30% off regular priced items, and an additional 40% off all sale items with code YAYDAY (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Nicestuff Clothing: Get 40% off Knit Suiting Jackets and Pants with code LABORDAY40 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Nomasei: Take 15% off select styles with code Laborday2020 (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
The North Face: Shop the Labor Day Sale to save 30% on select styles (until 9/7)!
Onzie: Take 25% off sitewide and get fantastic workout gear and loungewear, including sale items (from 9/6 to 9/7)!
Prana: Take 30% off sitewide and get free shipping (from 9/1 to 9/7)!
Pura Vida: Take 25% off the brand's entire collection of ever-chic affordable accessories (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Rebecca Minkoff: Shop the Labor Day Sale and save up to 75% off all sale items!
Tanya Taylor: Full-priced spring and summer pieces will be 30% off with the code SOLONGSUMMER (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
Ted Baker: Take an extra 20% off sale styles (from 9/1 to 9/13)!
Vincero: Take 15% off men's and women's watches sitewide, and take 20% off gift sets!
Alder New York: Take 15% off sitewide on all regularly priced items with code LABORDAY15 (from 9/1 to 9/7)!
Algenist: Spend $95 or more and get 20% off, or spend $185 or more and get 30% off (until 9/10)!
African Pride: Save 25% off haircare products including shampoo, conditioner, curl mousse, relaxer and more at Sally Beauty (until 9/30)!
Bathing Culture: Take 15% off all fab bath goodies sitewide (until 9/7)!
Bliss: Get the Lemon & Sage Collection for 30% off (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Chi Haircare: Take 25% off sitewide with code BTS25 (until 9/7)!
Colleen Rothschild Beauty: Save 20% off sitewide with code LBDAY20 (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Cover FX: Shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and take 20% off sitewide with code HEYFALL (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
The Detox Market: Get 10% off orders over $150 or 15% off orders over $200 (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
EcoTools: BOGO mix and match across Real Techniques and EcoTools at Ulta Beauty (from 9/4 to 9/26)!
Face-Kit: Take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with code MASKANDMEDITATE (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Farmacy: Shop the cult-favorite skincare at 25% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Fekkai: Pick two free minis with orders of $40 or more (until 9/7)!
Highline Wellness: Take 25% off the entire website, plus a percentage of every sale will go to Feeding America to help those who are struggling through COVID-19 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
It Cosmetics: Enjoy 20% off when you spend $50 or more, and 25% off when you spend $100 or more (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Kate Somerville: Receive a free Goat Milk Cleanser (a $38 value) with any $68 purchase using code LABORDAYGM (from 9/5 to 9/7)!
Kérastase: Spend $85 and get two minis, spend $100 and get four minis or spend $125 and get six minis, and all options offer free shipping (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
La Roche-Posay: Take 15% off orders of $65 or more (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Leef Organics: Save 20% off full-priced items sitewide with code LABORDAY20 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Lorac: Select items are 25% off at Amazon (until 9/11)!
Native: Get a free mini charcoal deodorant and mini charcoal toothpaste with your minimum $20 order using code LABOR20 (from 9/2 to 9/10)!
Nectar Bath Treats: Take 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
The Nue Co.: Get 20% off sitewide (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Olay: Take 50% off clearance with code OLAY50, $2 off any red jar (Includes Retinol24) with code MOISTURIZE, $2 off any serum with code SERUM, $2 off any eye product with code EYES, $1 off any skincare item with code SKIN, and more (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Osea: Spend $135 or more and receive a free Undaria Argan Oil and Gua Sha Sculptor (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Sand & Sky: Take 10% off all items and get a free cozy white headband with every order (from 9/4 to 9/11)!
SkinStore: Save up to 70% off brands like NuFace, Sunday Riley and more, plus get a free 12-piece beauty bag with your purchase of $150 or more!
Skyn Iceland: Take $25 off orders of $100, plus get free shipping (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Spongelle: Take 25% off sale items with code LDSALE25 (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Urban Decay: The cult-favorite All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray will be half-off, just $19 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Visha Skincare: Enjoy 20% off sitewide on dermatologist-founded skincare products (until 9/7)!
Vitabrid C12: Take 50% off of hair and skincare items!
ZitSticka: Take a cool 20% off sitewide with code COOL20 (until 9/7)!
Abbio: The new DTC kitchenware brand offering accessible, professional-grade cookware, unique recipes and educational tools is offering 15% off online orders sitewide with code COOKOUT15!
ABC Carpet & Home: Shop the buy more, save more event, with 20% off purchases $100+, 25% off purchases $500+ or 30% off purchases $1,500+ with code laborday (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Always Fits: Take 25% off unique gifts sitewide with code LABORDAY25 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Bear Mattress: Take 20% off sitewide using code LD20 and get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase (until 9/8)!
Burrow: Shop the Labor Day Sale and take 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ with code LDW (until 9/13)!
Casper: Take 10% off your entire order (until 9/3)!
Ettitude: The sustainable and innovative lifestyle essentials brand made of the world's first CleanBamboo bedding is having a Flash Labor Day sale, with 20% off sitewide (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
HoMedics: Take 25% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Lulu & Georgia: Take 25% off $3000+ with code LABORDAY25, 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20, and 15% off everything else with code LABORDAY15 (from 9/1 to 9/8)!
Marco Sweets & Spices: The newly-launched epicurean ice cream company is offering 10% off all online orders with code MARCOLDW (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Mattress Firm: Get a king-sized mattress for the price of a queen or a queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin, plus a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of just $699 or more! And: shop hot buys with up to 50% off select mattresses from top-rated brands (until 9/7)!
Outdoor Fellow: Take 20% off all full price candles with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Raymour & Flanigan: Get 15% off purchases under $2,500 or 20% off purchases over $2,500, and take advantage of a price-match guarantee for all mattress brands including Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and more! Plus, get a free adjustable mattress base ($399 value!) with regularly-priced mattress purchases of $995 or more!
Saatva: Take $200 off purchases of $1000 or more (until 9/7)!
Sips By: Save 50% off your first box with code LABOR50 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 off select mattress sets (until 9/12)!
Verb: Get 40% off the Verb Starter Kit, which includes a 12-Bar Pouch in a flavor of your choice and 4 samples of Verb's other flavors with code LABORDAY40OFF (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Plus, Uniqlo just dropped a collab with Ines de la Fressange that you won't want to miss! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!