How JoJo Supported Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Incident

For an all-new episode of Quibi’s Close Up by E! News, JoJo sounded off on her support of Megan Thee Stallion following her Torey Lanez allegation.

By Alyssa Ray 28 Aug, 2020 7:07 PM
Women supporting women.

In this clip from an all-new episode of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, JoJo shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after the rap star accused Tory Lanez of shooting her. As the "Man" artist explained to co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, she took Lanez off the deluxe version of her album to show support of the "WAP" rapper.

"As soon as the allegations came out, I started talking to my team," JoJo shared. "I can't support this person, I have to distance myself."

Continuing on this point, the 29-year-old singer said she feels it's important to "believe women."

"I've felt that we need to believe women for a long time," she continued. "Why would it behoove her to lie about this?"

 In order to not dance around the topic, JoJo made it clear that she stands by and supports Megan Thee Stallion.

"What I'm saying is that I believe Megan Thee Stallion," the "Leave (Get Out)" artist concluded. "That was my stance and it just felt like the right thing to do to take him off the deluxe version of the album."

Prior to this interview, JoJo responded to one fan on Twitter about Tory, "Def took him TF off."

She later added, "LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @THEESTALLION."

Getty Images

Last week, the "Savage" rapper took to social media and claimed that Tory was the one who shot her in the feet back in July. During her update last week, the 25-year-old star said she didn't immediately tell the police about the shooting as she was scared.

Megan Thee Stallion noted at one point, "Why the f--k would I tell the laws somebody got a gun in this car and this n---a shot me? So, I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot? I aint tell the police immediately what happened right then because I didn't want to die. I don't want the police to shoot me because it's a n---a with a gun in the car."

Per Close Up by E! News, "Tory's reps haven't gotten back to us and the LAPD says they're currently reviewing the case and that no charges have been filed."

Watch the whole interview on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.

