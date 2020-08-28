Prince Harry and Prince William Address Princess Diana Tribute in Rare Joint Statement

Prince Harry and Prince William will always come together for one special princess.
On Friday, Aug. 28, the royal brothers united and announced a long-awaited statue to honor Princess Diana will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.
In a rare joint statement, both Prince Harry and Prince William said the statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.
"The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the statement read. "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."
Although the design stages of the statue of Princess Diana have progressed, installation has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the princes commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley as the person to create the tribute.
This week's announcement marks the first time the brothers have spoken publicly together since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Southern California with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.
It also comes shortly after Prince Harry and Prince William faced headlines and speculation that their relationship wasn't the strongest.
"The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days," Prince Harry shared in an interview for the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan An African Journey, which aired in October.
When it comes to Princess Diana, however, there's a bond that cannot be broken.
"I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better," Prince William told GQ back in 2017. "It has taken me almost twenty years to get to that stage."
He continued, "Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents."