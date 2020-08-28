Viral London Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Officially Releases Her Cover of Lady Gaga's "Shallow"

The viral London Tube singer has stepped back into the spotlight in a major way.

Six months ago in February, Charlotte Awbery rose to viral fame when footage of her singing a part of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" while on the way to catch a train caught fire online.

The chance encounter and resulting Internet reaction turned Awbery into a breakout star and even brought her across the Atlantic Ocean to America, where she performed on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

The longtime professional singer has now officially released her version of the Oscar and Grammy-winning track, kicking off the next chapter in her unique story.

On Friday, Aug. 28, her recording of "Shallow" hit Spotify and YouTube and is available for purchase on iTunes. "This is the first video for my debut release, Shallow," a description of the recording on YouTube reads. "The official video is coming next week, so in the meantime, I hope you enjoy the song!"